Save the Dates

Chefs for Farmers 2022 includes four events. PHOTOS: George Fiala/Chefs for Farmers, Thomas Garza/DIFFA Dallas, Heather Johnson/DSOL, and Courtesy
September

28 – “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s,” CC Young Senior Living, CCYoung.org/Baumann.

October

1 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala and After Party, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, DallasSymphony.org.

8 – Turtle Creek Association 21st Annual Tour of Homes, four homes across Turtle Creek, TurtleCreekAssociation.org

13 – 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show, Fairmont Dallas, DallasSymphonyLeague.com.

13 – The Jewel of Dallas, Granada Theater, WhiteRockLakeFoundation.org.

14 – DIFFA Burgers and Burgundy, Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, DIFFADallas.org.

14 – Humble Beginnings Luncheon, Hilton Anatole, AustinStreet.org.

15 – 34th Annual Masquerade Cabaret and Auction Gala, Renaissance Dallas Hotel, AAMDallas.org.

November

2-6 – Chefs for Farmers, multiple locations, ChefsForFarmers.com/dallas.

3 – Leave a Legacy “Live Loud and Free” Concert, The Rustic, MagdalenHouse.org.

5 – Junior League of Dallas Auction, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, JLDallas.org/auction.

12 (through Jan. 6) – The Trains at NorthPark, NorthPark Center, TheTrainsatNorthPark.com.

15 – Obelisk Awards, Fairmont Dallas, ntbca.org.

  • Chefs create their ultimate sliders for DIFFA Dallas.
  • CC Young guest speaker John Baumann has Parkinson’s.
  • Humble Beginnings speakers Laura and Barbara Bush.
  • DSOL Fashion Notes Luncheon and 
    Style Show chairs Kira Nasrat and Sharon Lee Clark.
  • The Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes is held virtually.

