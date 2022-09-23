Save the Dates

September

28 – “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s,” CC Young Senior Living, CCYoung.org/Baumann.

October

1 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala and After Party, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, DallasSymphony.org.

8 – Turtle Creek Association 21st Annual Tour of Homes, four homes across Turtle Creek, TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

13 – 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show, Fairmont Dallas, DallasSymphonyLeague.com.

13 – The Jewel of Dallas, Granada Theater, WhiteRockLakeFoundation.org.

14 – DIFFA Burgers and Burgundy, Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, DIFFADallas.org.

14 – Humble Beginnings Luncheon, Hilton Anatole, AustinStreet.org.

15 – 34th Annual Masquerade Cabaret and Auction Gala, Renaissance Dallas Hotel, AAMDallas.org.

November

2-6 – Chefs for Farmers, multiple locations, ChefsForFarmers.com/dallas.

3 – Leave a Legacy “Live Loud and Free” Concert, The Rustic, MagdalenHouse.org.

5 – Junior League of Dallas Auction, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, JLDallas.org/auction.

12 (through Jan. 6) – The Trains at NorthPark, NorthPark Center, TheTrainsatNorthPark.com.

15 – Obelisk Awards, Fairmont Dallas, ntbca.org.

Chefs create their ultimate sliders for DIFFA Dallas.

CC Young guest speaker John Baumann has Parkinson’s.

Humble Beginnings speakers Laura and Barbara Bush.

DSOL Fashion Notes Luncheon and

Style Show chairs Kira Nasrat and Sharon Lee Clark.

The Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes is held virtually.