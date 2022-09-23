Save the Dates
September
28 – “Living Your Best Life with (or without) Parkinson’s,” CC Young Senior Living, CCYoung.org/Baumann.
October
1 – Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala and After Party, Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, DallasSymphony.org.
8 – Turtle Creek Association 21st Annual Tour of Homes, four homes across Turtle Creek, TurtleCreekAssociation.org.
13 – 9th Annual Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show, Fairmont Dallas, DallasSymphonyLeague.com.
13 – The Jewel of Dallas, Granada Theater, WhiteRockLakeFoundation.org.
14 – DIFFA Burgers and Burgundy, Peace Plaza at Cathedral of Hope, DIFFADallas.org.
14 – Humble Beginnings Luncheon, Hilton Anatole, AustinStreet.org.
15 – 34th Annual Masquerade Cabaret and Auction Gala, Renaissance Dallas Hotel, AAMDallas.org.
November
2-6 – Chefs for Farmers, multiple locations, ChefsForFarmers.com/dallas.
3 – Leave a Legacy “Live Loud and Free” Concert, The Rustic, MagdalenHouse.org.
5 – Junior League of Dallas Auction, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, JLDallas.org/auction.
12 (through Jan. 6) – The Trains at NorthPark, NorthPark Center, TheTrainsatNorthPark.com.
15 – Obelisk Awards, Fairmont Dallas, ntbca.org.