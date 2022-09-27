Interfaith Golf Classic Raises $126,735

PHOTO: Courtesy Interfaith Family Services

One hundred sixteen golfers sold out the 15th Annual Interfaith Golf Classic at Royal Oaks Country Club Sept. 12, raising $126,735 for Interfaith Family Services and its mission to empower families in crisis to break cycles of poverty.

The event started with Interfaith Family Services CEO Kimberly Williams addressing the crowd before golfers headed out: “The Interfaith Golf Classic is always a fun day, but I want you to know you are also doing some serious good. Your support will help families in crisis who are eager to learn the skills needed so they will never be homeless again.”

Interfaith Golf Classic Committee members also gave remarks, followed by Rachael Royal who serves on the organization’s board of directors. She came full circle as she experienced a period of homelessness more than a decade ago and the then board of directors helped her.

“Interfaith Family Services taught me how to take tragedy and turn it into triumph,” Royal said. “I learned we are greater than our circumstances. We can choose to allow ourselves to be overtaken by our obstacles — or use them as steppingstones on a path to the greatness that lies within us all. I chose the latter.”

Eighteen holes, food and beverage stations, prizes, and a hole-in-one contest took place throughout the fundraiser.

The golf classic winners were as follows:

1st Place, Gross Score: Wingstop (Eric Hall, Zach Mayor, Jared Pope, and Zach Pope)

1st Place, Net Score: SCA Transaction Services (Corey Gebert, Kenny Lamb, Chris Parker, and Cody Robertson)

2nd Place, Net Score: Benchmark Bank (Art Barnes, Thomas Gresham, Fox Haas, and Wilson White)

3rd Place, Net Score: Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld (Ryan Cox, Brent Sacha, Trevor Vega, and Eric Williams)

Longest Drive: Justin Fraley

Closest to the Pin, Low Handicap: Corey Gerbert and Kevin Wheland

Closest to the Pin, High Handicap: Jason Ahman and Bryan Ochocki

FROM LEFT: Crossplane Capital (presenting sponsor) members Ingrid West, Greg Balliro, Mike Sullivan, David Harris, Kameron Woolfolk, and Larry Hagenbuch. PHOTO: Courtesy Interfaith Family Services