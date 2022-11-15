Parish Announces Next Head of School

Dr. Matthew J. Rush will start next school year

Parish Episcopal School named Dr. Matthew J. Rush its new head of school, effective July 2023.

The national search began in January 2022, consisting of interviews and community meet and greets over an about 10-month period.

Rush brings more than 25 years of experience in education, most recently having served as the assistant head of school of The Kinkaid School in Houston. He has demonstrated interest in the art of teaching and learning, with a history of creating endowments and increasing fundraising, enhancing professional development for faculty and staff, and developing innovative curriculum on previous campuses he’s worked at.

“Dr. Rush embodies our mission and values and has a demonstrated ability to unite communities,” said Trey Velvin, chair of the Parish Board of Trustees. “The board believes his broad educational perspective along with his deep understanding of the independent school landscape, specifically in Dallas, will serve Parish well.”

Before his work at The Kinkaid School, Rush served as a teacher, coach, and head of school of Allen Academy in Bryan, Texas, having also served in administrative roles at campuses in the National Association of Independent Schools in Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. He attended Texas A&M University for his bachelor’s degree, Columbia University for his master’s, and Vanderbilt University for his doctorate.

Rush was selected by the Head of School Selection Committee, led by Alyson Jackson, vice chair of the Parish Board of Trustees, which conducted a national search guided by Parish’s mission, commitment to academic excellence, dedication to the individual learner, commitment to collaboration and accountability as a leader, and demonstrated success in relationship building on campuses.

“Guided by a shared mission and supported by the Board of Trustees, we look forward to a seamless transition with Dr. Rush as we prepare for [the] 2023-24 school year,” Velvin said.

Rush and his family will relocate to Dallas in time for the 2023-2024 academic year to start his new role.