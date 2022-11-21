Village Giving Circle Awards $186,000 to 16 North Texas Nonprofits

The Village Giving Circle at Texas Woman’s Foundation delivered $186,000 in grants to 16 nonprofit organizations whose missions support the African American community in North Texas.

The grants were awarded to the nonprofits Nov. 6 at the Frito Lay Headquarters.

The Village Giving Circle was organized in 2017 with the mission of honoring, sustaining, and expanding the legacy of African American women’s philanthropy by supporting initiatives that impact the community in North Texas.

“The needs are many in our community, but The Village Giving Circle continues to impact 16 deserving organizations in the areas of education, healthcare, culture, pregnancy, sex trafficking, and more,” said Liza Montgomery, co-chair and founding officer of The Village Giving Circle.

The 16 organizations and initiatives are as follows:

Abide Women’s Health Services, support a full-time midwife

Mold Idea, computer coding club salary support

The Compelling Why, leadership programs for African American students

Dallas Black Dance Theatre, scholarships for students

Denton Black Film Festival Institute, program support

Dwell with Dignity, furniture purchase

HOPE Farm, young men’s leadership development program

I AM a Golfer Foundation, program support

Interfaith Family Services, family empowerment program

GEMS Camp, support of hidden gems experience

GOLF 3:16, golf mentorship program

The Melville Family Foundation, basic consumer essentials

New Friends New Life, economic empowerment program

Promise House, maternity group home program for teen moms

The Werthing Foundation, laptops and staff funding

Youth Revive, support for partnerships with five Dallas ISD schools

“We are proud of the support that The Village Giving Circle continues to provide to these nonprofits that impact the lives right here in our community, and a huge thank you to those who participated,” said Miki Woodard, president and CEO of the Texas Women’s Foundation.

For more information about The Village Giving Circle and its grants, visit TXWF.org/village-giving-circle.