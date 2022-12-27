Favorites of 2022: Summer Is For Stand-Up
What’s the deal with airline food, am I right? People Newspapers client relations coordinator Maddie Spera took an intro to stand-up comedy class at the Dallas Comedy Club to find out about this and other jokes and wrote about it in a column this summer.
It was one of Spera’s and People Newspapers editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of 2022.
“Our colleague Maddie Spera, fascinated with the stand-up scene, accepted the challenge to enroll in a Dallas comedy club’s beginners’ course. The result: this terrific column,” Taylor wrote.