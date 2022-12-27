Wednesday, December 28, 2022

PHOTO: Courtesy Dallas Comedy Club
Favorites of 2022: Summer Is For Stand-Up

What’s the deal with airline food, am I right? People Newspapers client relations coordinator Maddie Spera took an intro to stand-up comedy class at the Dallas Comedy Club to find out about this and other jokes and wrote about it in a column this summer.

It was one of Spera’s and People Newspapers editor William Taylor’s favorite stories of 2022. 

(Read: All of our favorites of 2022

“Our colleague Maddie Spera, fascinated with the stand-up scene, accepted the challenge to enroll in a Dallas comedy club’s beginners’ course. The result: this terrific column,” Taylor wrote. 

Read the column here.

