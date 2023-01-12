Daniel John Lyke passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Dan was born on June 2, 1969, to Joanne Byrne Lyke and William Edward Lyke, Jr., in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Dallas in 1977, and Dan graduated from Highland Park High School in 1987. The summer after graduation, he interned with Park Cities People. That fall, he headed off to college at Auburn University, where he earned a degree in Business/Operations Management in 1991.

Dan is survived by his wife of 20 years, Molly Hunley Lyke; his three sons, Henry Sheridan, George Holman, and John Martin; parents, Joanne Byrne Lyke and William Edward Lyke, Jr.; sisters, Jennifer Lyke Sorrells (Chris), Jessica Lyke Jenkins (Camp), and Emily Lyke Kleiber; and many nieces and nephews.

Dan had a long and successful career at Gannett, International Paper, and Sylvamo, winning numerous sales awards.

A memorial mass for Dan was held Monday, October 10, 2022, at Christ The King Catholic Church.

Donations can be made in his honor to scottishriteforchildren.org/donate.