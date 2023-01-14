Saturday, January 14, 2023

DPD: Student Shot During Fight at Cole Park

Dallas police say a high school student was shot in the leg during a fight that broke out with a group of five other students shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 12 in Cole Park.

Police say the student who was shot was walking home from school when he was approached by the other students, the fight broke out, one of them pulled a gun, and shot.

The student who was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other five students involved ran off and aren’t in custody as of the afternoon of Jan. 14, authorities say. 

We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

