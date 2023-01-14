DPD: Student Shot During Fight at Cole Park

Dallas police say a high school student was shot in the leg during a fight that broke out with a group of five other students shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 12 in Cole Park.

Police say the student who was shot was walking home from school when he was approached by the other students, the fight broke out, one of them pulled a gun, and shot.

The student who was shot was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The other five students involved ran off and aren’t in custody as of the afternoon of Jan. 14, authorities say.

