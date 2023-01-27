Scots Reach 20 Wins, Piehler Nets 600

Three days after achieving a milestone for its bench boss, Highland Park earned one of its most impressive victories of the boys basketball season.

Longtime HP head coach David Piehler claimed his 600th career win with a 59-33 drubbing of Irving on Tuesday. No. 601 for Piehler came via a 62-42 triumph on Friday at Richardson.

The second win solidified the Scots’ hold on second place in District 7-6A behind Lake Highlands. Jordan Stribling scored 17 points and Jackson Heis added 13 to pace HP, which pulled away from the Eagles after halftime to finish a season sweep.

Tuesday’s game was never in doubt, as the Scots (20-6, 9-2) opened up an early double-digit advantage with Dylan Walker scoring a game-high 15 points.

That enabled a postgame celebration for Piehler, who has secured 415 of his career wins at HP — the most in school history — after arriving from Plano West 17 years ago.

The Scots will carry their momentum into a home game against Richardson Berkner on Jan. 31.