March Site Readings

Here are some stories you may have missed on our website in January and February:

The Highland Park town council had a new ring leader at their Feb. 7 meeting: Armstrong Elementary School kindergartener Kennedy Wallace. Wallace presided over the meeting with the help of Mayor Will C. Beecherl.

Rosewood Hotels and Resorts, which started with the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek more than 40 years ago, is partnering with a developer on a new, 17-story high-rise condominium tower just a block from the Mansion hotel. Developed by One Turtle Creek, the building is expected to open in 2025.

The 45,600-square-foot park is planned to be located at the northwest corner of Bachman Lake Park, bordered by Webb Chapel Extension and Denton Drive. There will be a street area, plaza, bowl, and snake run, as well as seating for more than 100 people, water fountains, restrooms, bike racks, and more.

The People Newspapers columnist, cookbook author, and PBS chef has a new national cooking series, At Home With Christy Rost, coming to a selection of streaming services in March, including AmazonFire, AppleTV+, SamsungTV, Roku, select cable stations, YouTube, and other VOD platforms.