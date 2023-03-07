Join Meals on Wheels for Cocktails in the Kitchen

VNA Texas hosts a pair of events every spring that bring in award-winning chefs for food, drinks, and lively conversation all to raise friends and funds for Meals on Wheels and hospice care.

VNA will host Cocktails in the Kitchen, a casual, engaging evening which will feature 2022 Best Chef, Texas James Beard Award Winner, Chef, and Restauranteur Iliana de la Vega of El Naranjo in Austin, and her daughter, Mexican cultural anthropologist and journalist, Isabel Torrealba. Together, they own and operate Mexican Culinary Traditions, an Austin-based culinary tourism company.

Event chairs Dr. Candace Evans and her husband, VNA Board member Christian Evans, and Alyce and Clifton Miller have planned a spectacular evening Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the VNA Haggarty Kitchen located at 1440 W. Mockingbird Lane. Tickets are $175 for a single ticket or $325 for a pair.

Isabel and her mom, Chef Iliana Tostaditas del Tinga Poblano

The evening starts with a brief tour through the impressive VNA kitchen which prepares, packages and distributes close to 6,000 meals per day. Then, guests will enjoy Chef Iliana’s Mexican-inspired food and drink as well as a conversation led by her daughter Isabel about how Mexican food has influenced American culture.

Cocktails in the Kitchen is a fun, casual way to enjoy award-winning food and get to know more about VNA and Meals on Wheels.

Purchase tickets here.

The VNA Celebrity Chef Event takes place March 29 and will feature Chef Martin Yan, a James Beard Award-winner, popular television chef, and personality who’s an expert in Chinese cuisine. Tickets to the luncheon and dinner are still available and can be purchased here.