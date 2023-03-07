Mavs Ball Raises Record $1.85M

The eighth-annual Mavs Ball March 3 raised a record $1.85 million for the Mavs Foundation.

Nearly 900 people attended the disco-themed event at the Omni Hotel, which included all the players, coaches, CEO Cynt Marshall, owner Mark Cuban, and more, dinner, auctions, and entertainment by Kool & the Gang.

The Mavs Ball is the premier fundraiser for the Mavs Foundation, which provides grants to organizations serving women, children and families in need.

“Everybody who’s coming tonight – they’re coming to make a difference, to raise money for the Mavs Foundation,” Marshall said.

Cuban said the Mavs Ball is a welcome break from the court to support the community.

“There’s so much stress during the game, so much going on – now we just get to have fun, see everybody smile,” Cuban said.