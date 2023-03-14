Dallas Arboretum Hosting Sixth-Annual Food and Wine Festival

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host its sixth-annual Food and Wine Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. March 23.

The event features samplings from local chefs, including chef Nicky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint, chef Andrea Meyer of Bisous Bisous, chef Janice Provost of Parigi, chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, chef Eric Dreyer of Monarch, chef Keith Potter of Sadelle’s, chef Jeramie Robison of Thompson Dallas, and more. Also joining this year is chef Roman Murphy of Dea, chef Kashawn Cruell of Carbone Vino, chef Matt Balke of Encina, chef John Tesar of Knife Dallas chef Anastacia Quinones of Jose, chef Junior Borges of Meridian, and chef Mark Tungcmittrong of Sushi Rock for VIPS.

The chef lineup was assembled by chef chair Sharon Van Meter of Beckley 1115.

“People love this event, and so do the chefs who get to interact with people who can talk to them in one of the most beautiful settings during Dallas Blooms with half a million flowers,” Van Meter said. “If you’re a foodie or you just love food, buy yoru tickets before they sell out.”

There will also be wine from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits and beers from Lakewood Brewing, Oak Highlands Brewery, Texas Ale Project, and White Rock Ale House and Brewery.

General admission is $149 per person and doors open at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, visit the Dallas Arboretum’s website.