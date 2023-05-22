Monday, May 22, 2023

The Dallas municipal court building is located at 2014 Main St. PHOTO: Unsplash
Dallas Municipal Court Building Closed Through May 29

Maria Lawson

The Dallas municipal court building will be closed through May 29 due to a ransomware attack against the city May 3.

The closure means the court cannot hold hearings, trial, or jury duty. The cases scheduled during the outage will be reset, and updated court dates will be mailed to addresses on file once the system is back up.

Payments also cannot be made in person, online, or by phone; however, payments, requests, and documents may be mailed to the court.

The closure is effective May 22.

