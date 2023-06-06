Wednesday, June 7, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

DPD: Teen Dies After Shooting on Merit Drive

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

A 14-year-old boy died nearly a week after he was shot by another 14-year-old in the 12700 block of Merit Drive, near 635 and U.S. 75, Dallas police say. 

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. May 25, and determined a 14-year-old boy shot the victim.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries May 31. 

The Dallas Morning News reported the Dallas County medical examiner’s office identified the teen who was shot as Kavontai Chandler. 

Police declined to identify the suspect, citing his age.

The investigation is ongoing and more details weren’t immediately available. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Kips Bay Decorator House Open Through Sept. 25

Maria Lawson 0

Dallas to Hold Affordable Housing Equity Community Meetings

Maria Lawson 1

Short-Term Rental Ban Awaits Council Action

Maria Lawson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.