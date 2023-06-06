DPD: Teen Dies After Shooting on Merit Drive

A 14-year-old boy died nearly a week after he was shot by another 14-year-old in the 12700 block of Merit Drive, near 635 and U.S. 75, Dallas police say.

Officers responded to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. May 25, and determined a 14-year-old boy shot the victim.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries May 31.

The Dallas Morning News reported the Dallas County medical examiner’s office identified the teen who was shot as Kavontai Chandler.

Police declined to identify the suspect, citing his age.

The investigation is ongoing and more details weren’t immediately available. We’ll update this post as more information becomes available.