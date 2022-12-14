Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Annie Bing

NorthPark Center

The Los Angeles-based womenswear brand recently opened its first North Texas boutique on level one near Nordstrom.

Escondido

Preston-Royal Southwest

A Tex-Mex eatery is open for the first time since the 2019 tornado in the space formerly occupied by Ruggeri’s. The latest restaurant by Jon Alexis of TJ’s Seafood Market and Grill and Malibu Poke will offer Tex-Mex favorites including fajitas like the ancho butter fajita with choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or portobello, enchiladas, tacos, and nachos. With patio seating for 75, it’s also said to have the largest patio in Preston Hollow.

Iwa Sushi

Preston-Royal Southwest

The Japanese sushi and grill spot offers such favorites as spicy tuna roll, Philadelphia roll or ahi tuna tower, and bento boxes, as well as a range of dessert options from creme brulee to bread pudding.

Brentwood (Photo: Vandelay Hospitality Group) Second Chapter Bookstore (Photo: Calvin Bernstein)

Second Chapter Bookstore

Snider Plaza

The pop-up volunteer-led bookstore benefiting the University Park Library is open again next to East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Short Stop until Jan. 14. Those interested in donating books for the shop can donate in store or at University Park’s Peek Service Center at 4420 Worcola St.

COMING

Brentwood

Snider Plaza

Vandelay Hospitality Group is opening the second location of the Southwest-inspired American restaurant concept in the spring – one of five Vandelay concepts coming soon to the shopping center. The first Brentwood location opened recently in the former Houston’s space in Addison and the menu includes white cheddar enchiladas topped with a yellow mole and New Mexico red sauce, a Santa Fe burger, and green chili cornbread.

Slider and Blues

Snider Plaza

Another Vandelay venture, this family-friendly eatery and arcade parlor – a revamp of a popular concept that once had multiple locations in Dallas-Fort Worth – will open on Hillcrest in the former location of Vandelay’s Lucky’s Hot Chicken this winter. The menu will feature bites for snacking and sharing, including an assortment of fries, tater tots, onion rings, and corn nuggets. Entrees include artisanal burgers and sliders, grilled and fried chicken sandwiches, hotdogs, and salads.