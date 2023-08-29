Galleria to Debut North Texas Giving Day Display

Galleria Dallas is partnering with Communities Foundation of Texas on a gallery wall celebrating North Texas Giving Day in September.

North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 21 this year, and the display at Galleria Dallas debuts in conjunction with early giving opening online Sept. 1. It will feature information about the history of North Texas Giving Day and quotes from nonprofits, those they serve and donors. The gallery wall will be displayed on level one across from Apple from Sept. 1 until Sept. 30.

The annual North Texas Giving Day campaign celebrates 15 years this year with more than 3,000 participating nonprofits. In 2022, more than 3,200 regional nonprofits raised $62 million.

“As Communities Foundation of Texas prepares for the 15th anniversary of North Texas Giving Day on Sept. 21, we are thrilled to have Galleria Dallas join as one of our partners. The visual installation at Galleria Dallas showcases some of the generous givers and nonprofit partners who have made our history possible,” said Jennifer Taylor, chief marketing officer at Communities Foundation of Texas. “We encourage the community to stop by Galleria Dallas and see some of our community impact on display beginning Sept. 1, which is when early giving kicks off at NorthTexasGivingDay.org.”

“North Texas Giving Day is so important in driving philanthropic goals in North Texas, and it is vital to nonprofit organizations both small and large,” said Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing Megan Townsend. “Galleria Dallas has a history as a community gathering place, and we’re proud to share this message alongside Communities Foundation of Texas.”

“New data released by Giving USA shows that charitable giving is down across the nation for the first time in many years, yet here in North Texas, we have the biggest regional giving event in the nation,” said Matthew Allen, senior director of CFT’s North Texas Giving Day. “We hope that this visual reminder of generosity on display at Galleria Dallas will encourage everyone to give what they can to the causes they care about through NorthTexasGivingDay.org. There’s more than 3,000 participating nonprofits in need of our community’s support, and every gift makes an impact, no matter the size.”