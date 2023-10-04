Preston Hollow Celebrates National Night Out

Preston Hollow-area neighborhood groups, such as Briarwood, Elm Thicket/Northpark, and the Preston Hollow East Homeowners Association, held celebrations across North Dallas Oct. 3 for National Night Out.

Briarwood blocked off Elsby Avenue from Briarwood Lane to Menier Street to celebrate. Festivities included food and drinks, snow cones, balloon animals, and more.

Elm Thicket/Northpark celebrated at the K.B. Polk Recreation Center with food, remarks from neighborhood leaders, and tables with promotional items from local groups such as the Dallas Public Library. Neighbors also celebrated the new sidewalk art at the recreation center, which is designed to acknowledge surrounding neighborhoods.

The Preston Hollow East Homeowners Association gathered at Preston Hollow Park for neighbors to get to know their neighborhood patrol officers.