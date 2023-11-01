Bears Race to TAPPS Cross Country Crown

With five runners inside the top seven, Ursuline used its depth to claim the 6A girls team title at the TAPPS state cross country meet on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Covenant dynasty continued in the 4A boys division, as the Knights secured their eighth team championship in a row.

Presley Andras paced the Bears with a third-place individual finish, completing the 3.2-kilometer course at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco in a time of 12 minutes, 57 seconds.

Four more Ursuline athletes followed Andras across the finish line in fourth through seventh place — Eloise Crane, Marit Beckman, Olivia Morales, and Serena Trupiano.

Covenant’s Joshua Hook was the runner-up in the 4A boys race with a 5-kilometer time of 17:11, while teammate Gibson Walker came in fifth.

Emily Smith of Covenant took an individual gold medal, finishing nearly 50 seconds ahead of the field in the 4A girls event.