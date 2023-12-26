Favorites of 2023: Santos Rodriguez Memorialized by SMU

SMU announced the of the Santos Rodriguez Memorial Endowed Scholarship slightly more than 50 years after a Dallas police officer fatally shot 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez on July 24, 1973.

The scholarship was established as part of a partnership between SMU’s human rights program, the Latino Center for Leadership Development, and Rodriguez’s family, including his mother, Bessie, and brother, David.

A story about this scholarship and memorial made former deputy editor Rachel Snyder's list of favorite stories from this year.

