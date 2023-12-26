Wednesday, December 27, 2023

PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
Favorites of 2023: Santos Rodriguez Memorialized by SMU

Staff Report

SMU announced the of the Santos Rodriguez Memorial Endowed Scholarship slightly more than 50 years after a Dallas police officer fatally shot 12-year-old Santos Rodriguez on July 24, 1973. 

The scholarship was established as part of a partnership between SMU’s human rights program, the Latino Center for Leadership Development, and Rodriguez’s family, including his mother, Bessie, and brother, David. 

A story about this scholarship and memorial made former deputy editor Rachel Snyder’s list of favorite stories from this year.

Read the story here.

(READ: All our favorites of 2023)

