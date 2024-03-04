Medical City Children’s Hospital Expands Emergency Room

Medical City Children’s Hospital recently celebrated the opening of its newly renovated pediatric emergency room.

The $3.1 million project adds 2,000 square feet of new space to the children’s emergency room, including a new and expanded waiting room, a discharge lounge, and additional space for improved patient flow.

These renovations aim to create a welcoming environment for young patients and their families with a focus on enhancing quality of care.

“This redesigned space reflects the hospital’s ongoing commitment to the care and improvement of human life,” said Jay deVenny, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas. “We are proud to open these new and improved doors to the families we serve in the Dallas community.”

Over five years, Medical City Healthcare has invested more than $1.7 billion in capital improvements, including building acquisitions and expansions, facility enhancements, and new technology.