Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 4-10

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IN A RUSH?

A front door in the 6200 block of Dykes Way was reported unlocked and standing open around 12:35 p.m. March 7.

4 Monday

Before 7:37 p.m., a burglar forced their way into a woman’s vehicle and stole property in the Semones Family YMCA parking lot.

A burglar stole property from a man’s vehicle before 8:26 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Lovers Lane.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man in the 6700 block of Orchid Lane.

A burglar stole property from a man’s car at an unprovided time in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

5 Tuesday

An aggressor threatened a woman with bodily harm around 4:23 p.m. in the 6700 block of Park Lane.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the 10200 block of Daria Drive.

In the Inwood National Bank parking lot, a thief stole from a man at an unprovided time.

A thief stole from a man at an unprovided time in the Dea Restaurant Dallas parking lot.

At an unprovided time, a thief stole from a man at a home in the 7200 block of Ashington Drive.

6 Wednesday

A NorthPark Center visitor received a verbal criminal trespass warning around 3:08 p.m.

An unwelcome guest was criminally trespassed from NorthPark Center around 4:04 p.m.

A NorthPark Center shoplifter in possession of meth and a glass pipe received a criminal trespass warning around 4:21 p.m.

An offender violated a protective order around 4:32 p.m. in the 10600 block of Les Jardins Drive.

Reported at an unlisted time: unauthorized use of a man’s vehicle in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar broke a fence gate, entered, moved propane tanks, then fled the scene at an unprovided time at Tiferet Israel.

7 Thursday

An injured person report was filed around 12:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Amherst Avenue.

8 Friday

A burglar stole a man’s car by unknown means before 7:22 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle and stole property at an unprovided time at Inwood Village.

9 Saturday 

A vehicle stolen out of Plano was recovered at NorthPark Center around 4:41 p.m. The thief pulled away from a uniformed officer and ran to avoid detention.

10 Sunday

A burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 4:57 p.m. in the Preston Valley Shopping Center parking lot.

