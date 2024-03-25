HP Runs, Jumps to Tracy Wills Team Title

The Highland Park girls easily defended their team championship at the annual Tracy Wills Invitational track and field meet on Saturday at Germany Park.

The Lady Scots posted several individual event wins, highlighted by Ellie Preston in the 800 and 1,600 meters, as well as Madeleine Denton in the long jump and triple jump. Other gold medalists for HP included Kayla Dickerson (3,200), Catherine Hale (high jump), and Emory Rhodes (pole vault).

Other participating schools included Crandall, Richardson, Garland, Pinkston, and Fort Worth Young Women’s Leadership Academy. The festivities included a senior recognition ceremony and a “fun run” for girls from the Park Cities community.

Next up, HP will compete at the Steve Telaneus Invite on Thursday in Flower Mound, which will be the final tuneup for the District 7-6A meet on April 3-4 at Jesuit Dallas.