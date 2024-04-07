Gymnasts Shine for HP at District Meet

Highland Park gymnasts swept the team titles and won most individual events at their district meet on April 2 at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Center.

William Benz led the HP boys with a runner-up finish in the all-around standings that included a perfect 10 on vault. Benz also won on pommel horse.

Meanwhile, teammate John Sartain finished third in the all-around, and Ryder Greene was first on parallel bars. Tyler Abbara took gold on rings.

In girls action, HP’s Margaret Maambo won the all-around competition while tying for the top spot on both floor exercise and vault.

Eva Madden won on balance beam and tied for first on vault for the Lady Scots. Lila Hinze claimed the uneven bars title.

In addition to HP, the district consists of Garland and Garland Lakeview Centennial. Next up, the Scots will compete in the two-day Region I meet on April 16-17 in Garland.