Congratulations, Class of 2024

Class of 2024 graduates across North Dallas crossed the stage in May at their commencement ceremonies.

Nearly every school named a valedictorian and salutatorian who addressed their peers at commencement. Hillcrest High School’s salutatorian encouraged his peers to pursue their passions in their careers and personal lives.

“As we step into the next chapter of our lives, let us carry forward the lessons that we have learned and the bonds that we have formed,” Jack Yurich said. “Let us be guided by our passions and driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact.”

Graduates donned attire ranging from traditional caps and gowns to long, white dresses at Hockaday to suits with white coats at Greenhill. Popular graduation destinations were the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex, and campus facilities.

This year’s graduates mostly started high school in the fall of 2020, making them the first class of graduates to navigate high school in a fully mid- to post-pandemic world. Online classes, masked school days, and canceled events have likely shaped their grade school experience.

And for Thomas Jefferson High School students, significant high school events included moving to a new, rebuilt campus during their junior year because the original campus was destroyed in the October 2019 tornado.

Meet the class of 2024 below and join us as we celebrate new graduates across the Preston Hollow area.