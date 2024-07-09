Tuesday, July 9, 2024

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Courtesy Travis Mathew
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Comings and Goings 

Maria Lawson 0 Comments , , ,

NOW OPEN

Chído Taco Lounge

Preston Hollow Village

The restaurant, which started in Frisco in 2021 and boasts of one-of-a-kind craft tacos and margaritas, opened its second location in late May.

H&M Home

Galleria Dallas

The home goods version of the popular clothing company opened with 27,000 square feet next to H&M. This is the first H&M Home in Texas and the 10th in the U.S.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Marine Layer is open on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

• ETRO opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• TravisMathew is located on level one near Macy’s.

• Reformation opened May 25 on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

MOVED

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Tory Burch’s new home is on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• Buckle moved in early May to level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• Everything But Water’s new location opened June 1 on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Lela Rose

Highland Park Village

The designer ready-to-wear and bridal attire brand has temporarily moved across Center Court to 69 Highland Park Village as its store undergoes a redesign. It’s slated to move back to its renovated location in September.

MADISON

Design District

The luxury home, gifts, and accessories shop left Highland Park Village to open a new storefront at 114 Express St.

Stoneleigh P

4218 Lemmon Ave.

After 51 years on Maple Avenue, the restaurant now has a new address with a larger bar and an optimal playoff-watching environment.

CLOSING

Suze

4343 W. Northwest Highway

The beloved Preston Hollow restaurant, which first opened in March of 1998, will serve its last meal on June 28.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Have You Seen a Black Lab Today?

Sarah Bennett 0

Hockings Work to Promote Middle East Peace

Todd Jorgenson 0

Storing Stormwater Under Caruth Park Could Reduce Flooding

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.