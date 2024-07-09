Comings and Goings 

NOW OPEN

Chído Taco Lounge

Preston Hollow Village

The restaurant, which started in Frisco in 2021 and boasts of one-of-a-kind craft tacos and margaritas, opened its second location in late May.

H&M Home

Galleria Dallas

The home goods version of the popular clothing company opened with 27,000 square feet next to H&M. This is the first H&M Home in Texas and the 10th in the U.S.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Marine Layer is open on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

• ETRO opened on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• TravisMathew is located on level one near Macy’s.

• Reformation opened May 25 on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

MOVED

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• Tory Burch’s new home is on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• Buckle moved in early May to level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• Everything But Water’s new location opened June 1 on level two between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Lela Rose

Highland Park Village

The designer ready-to-wear and bridal attire brand has temporarily moved across Center Court to 69 Highland Park Village as its store undergoes a redesign. It’s slated to move back to its renovated location in September.

MADISON

Design District

The luxury home, gifts, and accessories shop left Highland Park Village to open a new storefront at 114 Express St.

Stoneleigh P

4218 Lemmon Ave.

After 51 years on Maple Avenue, the restaurant now has a new address with a larger bar and an optimal playoff-watching environment.

CLOSING

Suze

4343 W. Northwest Highway

The beloved Preston Hollow restaurant, which first opened in March of 1998, will serve its last meal on June 28.