Head outdoors to enjoy the cooler weather and some light reading with our October issue. Then check out our recent online content, featured in our October Site Reading column.

COMMUNITY: UP Residents Give Input on Survey, May Be Asked for More

Almost all University Park residents who completed a recent survey said they were satisfied with the city’s quality of life. And city council members suggested at an Aug. 20 meeting that they ask for resident input again, this time about solutions to Snider Plaza’s parking crunch.

SCHOOLS: HP to Celebrate 100 Years of Cheerleading

Highland Park will celebrate 100 years of cheerleading on Oct. 17 and 18 with two evenings of events to energize the entire community.

The once-in-a-century festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, with a tour of HP Cheer’s new state-of-the art practice facility and locker room, a community pep rally, and a viewing of The History of HP Cheer Documentary.

The fun continues with a Centennial Celebration party at 7 p.m. on Oct. 17, and the annual Cheerleaders and Scotsmen Hamburger Supper on Oct. 18.

COMMUNITY: Cattle Baron’s Underwriting Party Spurs Anticipation

Dallasites put on their western wear and prepared to ‘Give Cancer the Boot’ during the Cattle Baron Ball’s Sept. 5 underwriting party.

Megastar Carrie Underwood is slated to headline this year’s event on Sept. 28. Last year’s ball netted a record-breaking $5.5 million.

BUSINESS: Pizza and Chicken: Doughbird Opens in Dallas

The pizza and chicken restaurant has landed in Inwood Village in the corner space formerly occupied by Bread Winners Café and Bakery. The expansive restaurant includes a huge patio, perfect for enjoying this week’s cooler weather.