Natural Grocers Set to Reopen Preston-Forest Location March 31

Natural Grocers announced this week that its Preston-Forest location, which has been closed for remodeling since January 30, will reopen March 31.

The store has been closed for upgrades the company said would make the store “bigger and better.” It’s been located at 11661 Preston Road for more than a decade.

In a press release, the company said shoppers can expect a more modern store that still follows strict quality standards, including fresh, 100% organic produce, humanely and sustainably raised meats, free-range eggs, and pasture-based dairy.

The March 31 reopening will unveil a contemporary layout with a store that is 40% larger than the original footprint. It will introduce a more efficient checkout experience, a new nutrition education center, and increased product selections throughout the store.

Shoppers will also likely notice more space in the produce department, body care and beauty, frozen meats, and grab-and-go areas.

“The new space has also been upgraded with sustainable building features and 100-percent LED lighting for a lighter carbon footprint,” the company said.

The store’s March 31 grand opening will include giveaways and discounts, with the first 100 customers receiving a free Natural Grocers recipe bag filled with Natural Grocers brand gluten-free pancake and waffle mix and all the ingredients needed to make a batch, as well as an oven mitt and utensils.

From March 31 through April 4, customers will have the chance to win exciting prizes such as a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Additional giveaways and promotions are also planned.

“Customers shopping at the renovated Preston and Forest store will enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping environment due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores,” the company said. Modified store hours will be in play, with the store being open from 8 a.m. to 8:05 p.m Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Sundays.

“Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.,” the company said, with the special hours starting on April 7.