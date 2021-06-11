Elizabeth W Celebrates Stephanie Seay’s New Podcast

Dallas-based lifestyle blogger Stephanie Seay recently celebrated the launch of her new podcast I Seay It This Way at Elizabeth W.

The podcast was in the works for about five months prior to its recent launch and topics covered on the show so far have spanned everything from motherhood, friendship, and animal rescue. Find it on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and more.

To celebrate the occasion, the boutique in the Shops of Highland Park was decorated with a pink balloon arch by Balloon Therapy and a floral install with hand-painted orchids throughout the store by Bottega de Flores.

Chef Jose Meza, the head chef of Tulum was among the guests at the launch party, who enjoyed a charcuterie board from Fount Board & Table and “Coco Loco” tequila cocktails from Tulum.