The Dallas Opera Announces Postponed Performances and Fall 2021 Lineup

The Dallas Opera announced the line-up of its in-person performances this upcoming 2021-2022 season. The opera will present a range of shows and programs this Fall at the Winspear Opera House.

“We are just thrilled to be able to return to live events in 2021,” said Ian Derrer, the Dallas Opera’s The Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO. “We can’t wait to welcome our audiences and artists back to the Winspear in October!”

Emmanuel Villaume, the Mrs. Eugene McDermott Music Director, will lead the Dallas Opera in three performances of Opera’s Greatest Hits. On Oct. 22, 24, and 30. The performance will feature music from Mozart, Boito, Struss, Verdi, and Britten. Tickets will be on sale and will range from $19 to $150.

The Dallas Opera will also host the final round of the 31st Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition on October 29. Finalists in the competition will be accompanied by the Dallas Opera Orchestra. They will later be selected by a panel of judges chaired by opera directors from Fort Worth, Dallas, and Seattle as well as directors from the Julliard School and Merola Program.

“One of my favorite parts of participating in this competition is showcasing young and rising talent,” said Villaume. “These gifted singers are the artists of tomorrow, and it gives me great pride that they may get their start here at The Dallas Opera as part of this competition.”

The competition is open to applicants that aged 18-34. Active members of any young artist program are also eligible to apply. Winners will receive cash prizes, and the opportunity to perform with a major opera and a world-class conductor. Tickets are for sale for $10.

The Hart Institute for Women Conductors will also perform a concert, featuring participants from the virtual Institute in February 2021 on November 6. The Dallas Opera will be led by seven world-rising young conductors including Christine Brandes, Yeo Ryeong Ahn, and Michelle Di Russo. The concert marks the finale of a two-week residency. Tickets range from $15 to $50.

Starting off the Opera in 2022, the postponed recital by Benjamin Appl was rescheduled for January 30, 2022. It will take place at the AT&T Performing Arts Center.

The Dallas Opera will also have more performances in 2022, including Giacomo Puccini’s Madame Butterfly, Jonathan Dove’s Flight, Giachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, and Georges Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers.

For more information and tickets on sale visit www.dallasopera.org