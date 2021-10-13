Comings and Goings

MOVED

Lane Florist

Snider Plaza

The longtime, award-winning Snider Plaza flower shop moved to a new location near Nekter Juice Bar.

Logos Bookstore

Snider Plaza

Once named “Store of the Year” by the International Christian Booksellers Association, the bookstore recently celebrated a grand reopening in a new location near Gemma Collection after 47 years in the former spot.

Van Cleef & Arpels. (Courtesy photo)

NOW OPEN

Van Cleef & Arpels

Highland Park Village

The French luxury jewelry, watch, and perfume brand recently opened in a 2,600-square-foot, two-story space next to Trina Turk.

The boutique features pieces from the brand’s Snowflake collection of jewelry, alongside more recent Perlée and Alhambra pieces.

The brand has more than 130 boutiques worldwide, 27 in the U.S.

Bike Mart

5427 W. Lovers Lane

The bike shop recently opened its fifth location. In addition to in-store and online retail, the company offers used bike and trade-in programs, maintenance services, and free bike safety checks on local trails.

COMING

The Finch

Mockingbird Station

Construction on the new 5,760-square-foot eatery in the former home of Café Express should begin this fall, with an opening date slated for spring of 2022.

Bike Mart. (Courtesy photo)

It’s the latest venture by Milkshake Concepts, which operates Vidorra, STIRR, Harper’s, Dirty Bones, Serious Pizza, and Citizen.

The menu is described as bold and will feature a raw bar with such seafood as oysters, snow crab, and yellowfin crudo. Other selections will include soups and salads, handmade pastas and pizzas, fish and meats off the grill, as well as starters and mains, such as dry-aged beef sliders, tuna tataki, cioppino style seabass, and risotto.

Zalat Pizza

11613 N. Central Expressway

The pizza place is planning to open another Dallas-Fort Worth location soon, in a space formerly occupied by a Which Wich sandwich shop, according to its website.

The eatery offers traditional pizzeria fare, including pepperoni and Margherita pizzas, and more unique offerings like the ‘pho shizzle’ pizza, topped with chicken, red bell peppers, caramelized onions, hoisin, and sriracha swirl.

GONE

Trinity Hall

Mockingbird Station

The pub closed recently after 20 years in Mockingbird Station.

The Mockingbird Station location had plenty of space for gatherings and often hosted live music and trivia nights and aired rugby and soccer games.

The pub offered an extensive selection of craft and European beers, and the menu featured traditional Irish fare like Shepherd’s pie and fish and chips and bar fare like ‘tater skins’ and wings.