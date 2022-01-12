Buildings Bulldozed In Southeast Corner of Snider Plaza

The buildings that once housed longtime Snider Plaza business Peggy Sue BBQ, Lane Florist, Logos Bookstore, Arman Jewelry, and a tailor are no more.

Demolition work began on the buildings, which were built in the ‘40s, in Jan. 10, but shoppers can still find the businesses in other locations in the shopping center, though. Lane Florist moved near Nekter Juice Bar, Logos bookstore moved near Gemma Collection, Arman Jewelry moved near The Toy Store, and the tailor moved near Food From Galilee. Cisco’s Grill remains standing in the southeast corner.

Developer Jim Strode plans to build a three-story building to house retail, restaurant, and office space. The plan also calls for a two-level underground parking garage with 48 spaces accessed from Daniel Avenue.

Rendering: Omniplan, City of UP

University Park director of marketing and communications Steve Mace said the city received a building permit application on Jan. 10 and demolition work began the same day.

The moves come after legal maneuverings between developer Jim Strode, University Park city officials, and the Snider Plaza Alliance, a neighborhood group opposed to the redevelopment.

In early October, Dallas County District Court Judge Aiesha Redmond granted a temporary restraining order requested by the Snider Plaza Alliance, putting the issuance of permits on hold through early November.

