Strauss Square to Host Grand Funk Railroad

Looking for a spot outdoors to take in some music? The Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center announced it will host Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship in March.

The two bands will hit the stage starting at 8 p.m. March 12.

Grand Funk Railroad PHOTOS: Courtesy AT&T Performing Arts Center

Grand Funk Railroad, known as “The American Band”, is a high-energy five-piece group that laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen, and Bon Jovi with its signature hard-driving sound, soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies.

Over their career, Grand Funk has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two number-one singles (“We’re an American Band” and “Locomotion,” both selling more than one million each). The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package, “Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.”

Jefferson Starship

Jefferson Starship is an American rock band from San Francisco, California, formed in 1974. The group is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning three platinum and eight gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. Their top hits include mega-hit “Miracle”, “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now”, “Find Your Way Back” and “Jane”.