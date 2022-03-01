Nicholas Francis Renna, 73, went peacefully to the Lord surrounded by his family on February 19, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.

Nicholas was born on July 10, 1948, in Schenectady, New York, as the middle child of Pasquale and Antoinette Renna. He graduated from Schalmont High School in Schenectady, New York, and then went on to play football and receive a Bachelor of Business Administration from Boston University. He then studied International Business and Japanese at Thunderbird School of Global Management, ultimately receiving his Master of Business Administration. Nick pursued a successful career in commercial and corporate banking in the US and globally, which continued for over 40 years.

In 1975, Nick met his future wife at none other than Republic Bank. On August 17, 1975, he married Christena. Nick and Christena had three children, Paul Denman, Vanessa Leigh, and Matthew Nicholas. During their 46-year marriage, Nick and Christena lived in Tokyo, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and then ultimately settled in Dallas, Texas.

Nick was passionate about community involvement and mentorship. He was President and Chairman of the Board at Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic, which was established in 1971 to provide primary care services to Dallas residents regardless of their ability to pay. In addition, he was a Big Brother for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas and a longtime member and fundraiser for the Downtown YMCA Annual Campaign.

Nick was also an avid runner. He participated in 38 marathons as well as the Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa. In recent years, you could often find Nick outside at 2:30 a.m., walking ten miles with his friends before work. He and his banker friends started some of the early running trails from downtown through surrounding communities.

Nick was larger than life. He was persistent and wouldn’t take no for an answer. He loved God, his family, his friends, and his community. They meant everything to him. Nick was witty, passionate, selfless, had a great laugh, and enjoyed being silly and playful with his children and grandchildren. He was also always willing to help a neighbor or stranger in need. He was often referred to as the Energizer Bunny, Terminator, and Big Kahuna. Nick was adored by all and was humble to a fault; even this tribute would embarrass him.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife, Christena Renna of Dallas; his children Paul and Alex Renna, Vanessa Renna, and Matthew and Risa Renna, all of Dallas; his grandchildren Willow Renna, Camden, Paxton; Jordyn and Madison Ayoub; and Elliott and Rafe Renna. He is also survived by his nephew Anthony Cervantes and his partner Tamara Pardo; his brothers and their families, Richard and Antoinette Renna of Florida, Dennis and Carol Renna of New York, Angela Renna of Florida, Nicholas and Lisha Renna of Florida, and Adam and Antoinette De Georgio of New York; and his in-laws Harold and Otilia Piguet, Michael Palacios, Elvira Cervantes, Adam Pinson and his daughters, and Joe Bob and Sylvia Holcomb, all of Dallas.

He is preceded in death and happily being reunited with his parents Pasquale and Antoinette Renna, his nephew Pasquale Renna, his grandson Alexander Renna, and his brother-in-law Larry Hulsey.

A memorial service will be held on March 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8017 Preston Rd, Dallas, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic in memory of Nick: https://losbarriosunidos.org/how-to-donate/