Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out March 19-20

Saturday

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Completed in 2020, this contemporary, stucco home has flexible space to accommodate any activity. The home boasts a soaring entryway and solid Oak hand-laid hardwoods laid throughout. The gourmet kitchen, dedicated office space with options for a second home office. Large primary bedroom down, with en-suite bath, soaking-tub, separate vanities, and separate closets. Huge media or audio space for entertainment. Floor-plan allows flexible use and spaces that could serve home gym, Zoom room, Peloton-type bike, and play-room, just to name a few. The back patio has a gas fireplace and looks out at the North Haven Trail. Five bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $1.9 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

Sunday

3811 Valley Ridge Road, Dallas. Midway Hollow modern with open floor plan with lots of natural light. This five bedroom house has it all with two bedrooms down and three upstairs with its own dedicated living area and study area. Utility room on first floor and second floor for ease of laundry. Bonus room upstairs could be finished off and make a wonderful craft room or exercise room. Lots of storage throughout. The downstairs living area opens up to the covered patio great for entertaining with your built-in barbeque area. Backyard is a private oasis with room for a pool. Close to private schools, shopping and restaurants. Great location in the heart of Dallas. Five bedroom/ four baths. $1.3 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

10001 Gaywood Road, Dallas. This stately custom-built home with high ceilings lives on a 280-ft wide lot in the prestigious Mayflower Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow. No expense was spared during the multi-year construction keynoted by oak floors replicated to match the Palace of Versailles. Once inside, one is immediately greeted by a commanding great room with soaring ceilings. Adjacent to the great room is a large wet bar lounge area, large dining room and handsome study. The kitchen opens to a circular breakfast area that overlooks the rear grounds and pool. The incredible primary suite features dual bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Three more generously proportioned en suite bedrooms all have walk-in closets. A second living area has an attached full bath, so it could function as a fifth bedroom or game room. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $4.2 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

6449 Royalton Dr., Dallas. New construction in Preston Hollow. This home has a large, open and flexible floor-plan with soaring ceilings and great light. Clean-lined kitchen has huge island and quartz countertops. Sliding doors lead out to a covered patio. Oak, hardwood floors laid throughout. Primary bedroom is downstairs and includes en-suite bath and walk-in closets. Second level has five additional bedrooms, a game room, and media room. Big backyard includes a covered pavilion attached to the home and plenty of room for a pool. The property backs up to the The Northhaven Trail, and is minutes from shopping and dining at Preston Royal and Preston Forest shopping Centers. Home is weeks away from completion. Six bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.3 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

5957 Lindenshire Lane, Dallas. This stunning lock and leave home is conveniently located in a prime location. The primary bedroom is located on the main level complete with a sitting area. Clean lines, wood floors, skylights, and lots of windows flood the home with natural light. Custom closets throughout, two-car attached garage, generous storage, wet bar, and balcony. The private courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Close to Cooper Aerobics center, great shopping, and all major highways. No Homeowners Dues. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $749,900. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Middle School, WT White High, Jesuit, Hockaday, The Lamplighter School. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Weekend Worthy

555 Arrowwood Beach Circle, Trinidad, TX 75163. Private gated estate on gorgeous peninsula. Enjoy southerly breezes from the point and spectacular sunrises and sunsets from the east and west. Outdoor fun abounds with sandy volleyball court, sport court with adjustable basketball goal (great for the kids), sandy beach and gazebo. Plenty of room to expand the existing home or add a guest house. Boathouse with two full slips and lifts for seven personal watercraft. For the discriminating buyer looking for tranquility and privacy on one of the few peninsula point lots available on Cedar Creek Lake. Four bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $4.9 million.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors