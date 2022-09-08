Open Houses to Check Out Sep. 10-11

There are some beautiful homes on the list this week. Don’t miss your chance to claim yours!

Saturday

4441 Amherst Ave., Dallas. Custom built in 2016 and boasting museum walls, designer fixtures, and elegant touches throughout. A chef’s kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and an oversized marble waterfall island overlooks the dining nook and great room, highlighted by the slate tile fireplace. The primary suite features sprawling windows overlooking the yard, a double-sided fireplace, and a marble-tiled bathroom. The second floor has a game room landing area with a balcony, five additional guest suites, a private theatre, and an office complete this contemporary masterpiece. Six bedrooms/seven baths. $3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

4640 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Enter into the perfect floor plan with a downstairs guest bedroom, office, dining room, and a large living room and kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen includes a Wolf range, built in Thermador refrigerator, dual islands, oversized pantry, and a beverage cooler. The upstairs boasts three bedrooms, including a large primary suite with a walk-in closet, media room with a walk-in storage closet, gym, and utility room. Enjoy the heated pool equipped with a removal gate around the perimeter. Rear entry garage with motorized gate for easy access. Four bedrooms/ four-and-a-half baths. $2.1 million. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

Sunday

2801 Daniel Ave., University Park. Once you walk in, you are greeted by spacious living and dining areas, and a downstairs study. Kitchen has Subzero fridge, Kitchen Aid ice maker, and granite countertops. Two pantry spaces in kitchen and spacious butler’s pantry. Both stairwells lead you to second floor with five bedrooms and three en-suite baths. Primary boasts oversized bathroom and patio overlooking backyard. Two car garage with 550 sq. ft. quarters above. Landscaped backyard with concrete pad and basketball hoop. Five bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $2.4 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

10001 Gaywood Rd., Dallas. This stately custom-built one level home with high ceilings lives in the prestigious Mayflower Estates neighborhood of Old Preston Hollow. No expense was spared during the multi-year construction keynoted by quarter sawn oak floors, replicated to match the Palace of Versailles. Once inside, you’re greeted by a commanding great room with soaring ceilings. Adjacent is a large wet bar lounge area, dining room, and a handsome study. The kitchen opens to a circular breakfast area that overlooks the rear grounds and pool. The primary suite features dual bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Three more generously proportioned en suite bedrooms all have walk-in closets. Parking is plentiful with an oversized 3-car garage, large parking area and circle drive. Four bedrooms/ six-and-a-half baths. $3.6 million. Schools: Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate