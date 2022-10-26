Wednesday, October 26, 2022

PHOTOS: Courtesy Nate Rehlander and Tamytha Cameron
Klyde Warren Celebrates 10 Years With Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park’s annual Party in the Park celebrated the park’s 10-year anniversary.

The event, presented by Republic National Distributing Company, took place Oct. 12, and almost $1.2 million was raised by 1,000 party guests.

Surrounded by views of Uptown and downtown Dallas, guests observed the new Nancy Best Fountain while drinking cocktails at the Museum Tower-presented reception. Guests then were presented with a seated dinner presented by SMU, where the Turtle Creek Chorale sang “Happy Birthday.” Finally, guests danced to Swedish-based The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, followed by a finale firework show. 

Fundraising events, such as Party in the Park, provide the nonprofit park with a safe and clean space for all who visit. The donations will be used to help improve the park and continue to cultivate an active green space for citizens to gather.

