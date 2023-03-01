PHWC Speaker Series Explores Cultural Depth of Dallas

Valerie Boyd, a member of the Preston Hollow Women’s Club (PHWC) for nearly a decade, considers the meetings held monthly from October through May her favorite part.

“I have prioritized attending the meetings because they are so rich in content and always an opportunity to learn something new,” she said.

For 2022-23, the club’s meetings have a new name, she said. “They have become the ‘Speaker Series’ to emphasize the amazing content that is provided at each meeting with these programs.”

And Boyd has a new role.

She agreed to serve as program chair, following in a “long line of program chairs who have organized fantastic content for the group.”

“I accepted the position because I wanted to give the PHWC an opportunity to hear Deep Vellum’s founder and chief editor, Will Evans, talk about this amazing literary press in Dallas,” she said. “From there, I created the theme ‘Arts and Culture: Dallas Dazzles’ to highlight more of the incredible cultural offerings in Dallas for members.”

The series, introduced at the annual kick-off luncheon in September, began in October.

In addition to Evans, who spoke in November, members have heard from Dallas Arts & Culture assistant director Anne Marie Gan, Dallas Morning News food writer Sarah Blaskovich, and Dave Lieber, who wrote PEROT! American Patriot, a book and play about Ross Perot Sr.

On March 9, David Preziosi of Preservation Dallas will help members explore Braniff Airline’s style and fashion while giving them a glimpse into a colorful part of aviation history.

After the spring social in April, the series will conclude on May 11 with Dallas de Riquer, a look at current fashion trends with an exclusive style show at Stanley Korshak.

Visit prestonhollowwomensclub.org to learn more about the club.